Less than a month after releasing You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen has died at 82. Cohen was famous as a poet, songwriter, and singer, but his legacy will live on in the more than 2,000 recordings other artists have made of his songs.
Cohen didn't release his first album until 1967, when he was already 33. His baritone, as though sung through a quarry, wavered and shook but will never be forgotten. He never achieved a breakthrough album in his lifetime, but his songs have become icons unto themselves. His most famous was, undoubtedly, "Hallelujah."
Artists ranging from Jeff Buckley to U2 to Justin Timberlake have covered the song. Each has put their own spin on the track, which is undoubtedly one of the greatest pop songs of all time. Here are some of the best.
After this year, heaven is going to have one hell of a choir.
