Last night, Solange made her Saturday Night Live debut, singing two tracks off her new album, A Seat At the Table. It's no surprise to hear that she slayed her performances of "Cranes In The Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair." But she was also killing it on social media, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what SNL is really like.
While Solange seemed to play it cool, she admitted on Twitter that she was actually pretty freaked out about taking the SNL stage.
"Thank u @nbcsnl for having me, & to all who watched & showed love," she wrote. "I had a great time, even through the imperfections & nervousness!"
Thank u @nbcsnl for having me, & to all who watched & showed love...❤️️— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) November 6, 2016
I had a great time, even through the imperfections & nervousness ! pic.twitter.com/HGRXrXUmx9
Despite the nerves, Solange still managed to pull of the high notes, something she practiced before she hit the stage. "Jesus be a high note," she captioned one clip.
Solange made sure to thank those who joined her onstage, including "the incredible @sampha" and her band.
Alongside a photo shoutout to her crew, she added, "The awesome Gerard & Kelly for tak'n my choreography/ideas & making em."
Thank u to the incredible @sampha & my band for joining me! & to the awesome Gerard & Kelly for tak'n my choreography/ideas & making em🍥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yslzv9CUNx— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) November 6, 2016
The sweetest post of the night, however, had to be proud mama Tina Knowles sharing a video of her and Beyoncé lifting Solange up on the SNL stage.
"She's still our baby," Knowles wrote. "We have been picking her up like this since she was 10 yrs old."
Solange clearly thought it was time to stop this tradition, "Guys, I'm 30 years old," she joked as they lifted her up. But she'll always be their baby.
Tina literally couldn't stop being, well, a mom. She was even excited about the gifts SNL gave out.
"My baby had her own chocolate bar at Saturday Night Live!" she wrote excitedly on Instagram.
The only person who may have had more fun than Tina Knowles was Leslie Jones.
Jones posted a photo with her arm around Beyoncé and the biggest smile on he face. "Ok now y'all know I'm the shit right!!" she wrote. "Illuminati!! Lol @solangeknowles killed it tonight!!"
Oh, we know.
Ok now y'all know I'm the shit right!! Illuminati!! Lol @solangeknowles killed it tonight!! pic.twitter.com/YPb7f4jbsc— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2016
