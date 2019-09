Last night, Solange made her Saturday Night Live debut , singing two tracks off her new album, A Seat At the Table . It's no surprise to hear that she slayed her performances of "Cranes In The Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair." But she was also killing it on social media, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what SNL is really like.While Solange seemed to play it cool, she admitted on Twitter that she was actually pretty freaked out about taking the SNL stage."Thank u @nbcsnl for having me, & to all who watched & showed love," she wrote. "I had a great time, even through the imperfections & nervousness!"