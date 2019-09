Cara Delevingne Was Never Turned Down From The VS Fashion Show, Actually

Razek claims that The Sun never got in touch with him in regards to the story — if the publication had, it would know that Victoria's Secret very much wanted Delevingne to walk its annual runway show. "As a matter of fact, you were the first person invited, months ahead of everyone else," he adds, noting that there wasn't even a casting held for Delevingne — and, thus, no opportunity for those comments to even have been made. The only reason it didn't pan out, he writes, is because her Paper Towns schedule had her booked to film in North Carolina at the time of the event. "We tried hard to have you there," Razek writes. "You would have made the show better, as you do anything and everything you're involved in."Delevingne posted the letter in its entirety on Instagram, with the lingerie company's logo and signature pink hue in full display; Razek subsequently regrammed the letter. (A representative for Victoria's Secret confirmed the authenticity of the note to Refinery29.) "It's shameless to discuss women's bodies just to sell papers," she captioned her 'gram What's more, the story of Delevingne and Victoria's Secret is not over yet: The CMO ended his message with an invitation for the model and actress to join VS once again for this year's show in Paris, if she's free on November 30. Oh, and Razek clarifies: "No casting necessary." The British performer has dedicated more of her time to acting in recent years, but who knows — maybe this'll be her big catwalk return.