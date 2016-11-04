"Rain Comes Down"

This is my spaghetti western homage. It’s the most outwardly aggressive song on the record, the most openly hurt song. It’s the most fun one to play live by far because it’s heavy and it’s warm and it’s got this sort of oomph to it.



"Twin Thing"

This is a song that talks about loss. I wrote it bizarrely quickly, considering how personal it is. I didn’t think I was going to write a song in the vein of "Twin Thing" but I did. Writing it was easy and quick but the recording of it was definitely the slowest part of the album process and the most intricate and most precious. Everyone unspokenly realised that this song was going to take more time and it needed to be taken care of in a way that the other songs didn’t.



"Close To You"

This is my creepy song about obsession. It’s not obviously creepy and it’s not obviously weird but if you listen to the words it’s about someone who is not all there. It’s about the obsessive need for someone that I don’t think is healthy.



"Escape Route"

Escape Route is about self doubt and self sabotage and panic and all those things that I know very well. It’s a song about not being able to hack it when things are going well and your heart and brain turn against you all at once. I think those things happen and I think everyone is guilty of it. I certainly am. I started doing the whistling as a joke and then we decided to put it throughout the song. It's a slow crawl of self doubt in a song. It’s one of my favourites.

