Apple is to include new emojis inspired by David Bowie in its latest iOS 10.2 update, according to Emojipedia.
The two symbols will fall under the singer category of symbols, which is one of the 16 new professions to be added to the emoji keyboard.
The characters resemble the legendary artwork for Bowie's 1973 album Aladdin Sane.
The female symbol has a fuchsia lightning bolt across one eye and matching pink hair, while the male has a Ziggy Stardust-esque red lightning bolt and flamboyant blue hair.
Both have microphones in front of their faces as if they're about to burst into "Under Pressure".
The Bowie emojis will act as a template for various emotions, with users able to make them shrug their shoulders, cross their fingers and even do a face palm.
The 16 new professional emojis include firefighters, astronauts, farmers, chefs and teachers.
Other new emojis to be made available by the update include new foods, such as an avocado and a croissant. A moose and a gorilla, among others, will also be added to the animal category.
The iOS update is the latest in a long line of tributes to Bowie, whose death in January shocked and saddened the world.
Users can get the latest iOS 10.2 update here.
