This Woman's Amazon Prime Costume Won Halloween

When it comes time to collect all of the components for your last-minute Halloween costume, the best place to turn is, of course, Amazon Prime. You can order everything you need and get it delivered right to your door in no time at all. While many people use Amazon assemble their costumes, not many people think to draw direct inspiration from the service itself. That's exactly what Caron Arnold did this year when it came time for her to start planning what she'd dress as for her office's annual Halloween costume contest.
This morning, Arnold posted a photo of her costume to Reddit and we actually can't get over how genius it is. She went dressed as Amazon Prime and, no surprise, took home first prize at her office's contest. To bring her clever idea to life, she combined Amazon Prime with the well-known Transformers robot and voilà, she created an awesome costume.
Well, it wasn't actually that simple. According to Arnold's post, she's been asking all her coworkers to donate their discarded Prime boxes for the past week. Then, she spent 10 hours hot-gluing them all together into the shape of Optimus Prime. You may think that's a whole lot of effort for a workplace costume contest, but Arnold wasn't the only one at the office who took this thing seriously. She shared another photo of her and a coworker, the third place winner, who was dressed as NintenDUDE. These people are seriously creative.
If you're looking for a slightly less boxy twist on the costume, try using the brown paper bags from Amazon Prime Now orders to fashion your own version. Or, if you're looking for other ideas, check out Amazon's Halloween shop for everything from Khaleesi wigs to Wizard of Oz accessories.
This piece was originally published on October 28, 2016.
