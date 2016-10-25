Gigi Hadid took to Twitter to debunk rumours that she wanted to clear the air with Zayn Malik's ex Perrie Edwards. Edwards and Malik have traded barbs about how their relationship ended: Edwards says it was via text, Malik says it wasn't, and Edwards' group Little Mix has a hit single with "Shout Out to My Ex." Edwards also says she was homeless after she broke up with Malik.
MTV UK ran a story quoting Reveal magazine that said Hadid pressured Malik to set up a meeting between she and Edwards.
Here's the quote in question.
"Gigi's asked Zayn to get in touch with Perrie and set up a meeting, just between the two girls, so she can make it clear that she wants her to stop talking about Zayn'.
"She feels she's never going to truly get Perrie out of her and Zayn's life until she meets her face-to-face and sorts things out. She's really keen to assure Perrie that she wasn't with Zayn when he was still in the relationship with her".
Seems pretty banal, but Hadid wasn't having it. She posted a trio of tweets calling out an unnamed publication for using "sources" reporting to create negativity.
🤔......exactly what qualifications does one need to be a "source"?! The amount of BS online, & how much negativity it creates, is truly sad.— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 25, 2016
— not just for the people being spoken about, but how you treat each other online sometimes makes me sad..— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 25, 2016
— I nor anyone you support wants that... Rise above it. Spread love— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 25, 2016
We have to say, this seems like a pretty harmless story. Still, one assumes Hadid can just pick up the phone and call Edwards. After all, everyone involved is adults. Except, apparently, the tabloids Hadid hates.
