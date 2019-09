Someone Just Made The Most Expensive In-App Purchase, Ever

If you've ever once played a game on your phone, you know how tempting it is to make those in-app purchases. As an avid player of Candy Crush Saga, I can't even tell you the number of times my self-control was tested by the extra lives and extra moves available if I were willing to shell out a little cash. But those 99p purchases are utterly insignificant when compared to the largest in-app purchase of all time. Apple Insider recently reported that this jaw-dropping transaction was made using Apple Pay in the social media app Vero , and it was for a whopping $1 million (£820,000).Of course, for such a giant chunk of money, the buyer got way more than a handful of K-stars in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The $1 million instead went toward a 1964 Aston Martin DB5. In case you aren't a car enthusiast, this is the same kind of car James Bond drives in Skyfall, and this particular model was fully restored.