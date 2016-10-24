Someone Just Made The Most Expensive In-App Purchase, Ever

If you've ever once played a game on your phone, you know how tempting it is to make those in-app purchases. As an avid player of Candy Crush Saga, I can't even tell you the number of times my self-control was tested by the extra lives and extra moves available if I were willing to shell out a little cash. But those 99p purchases are utterly insignificant when compared to the largest in-app purchase of all time. Apple Insider recently reported that this jaw-dropping transaction was made using Apple Pay in the social media app Vero, and it was for a whopping $1 million (£820,000).
Of course, for such a giant chunk of money, the buyer got way more than a handful of K-stars in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The $1 million instead went toward a 1964 Aston Martin DB5. In case you aren't a car enthusiast, this is the same kind of car James Bond drives in Skyfall, and this particular model was fully restored.
Of course, for such a giant chunk of money, the buyer got way more than a handful of K-stars in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The $1 million instead went toward a 1964 Aston Martin DB5. In case you aren't a car enthusiast, this is the same kind of car James Bond drives in Skyfall, and this particular model was fully restored.
The car was sold to an anonymous buyer last week by Coys of Kensington, a British car auction house. Coys' CEO Chris Routledge wrote on the auction house's website, "[The buyer] was overjoyed to see the car of his dreams, and didn't want to lose it. He was keen to quickly get in front of the queue, so a few days later he hit the 'Buy Now' button on Vero to guarantee the purchase, leaving two other collectors disappointed in his wake."
So, with one single tap of his finger, this guy dropped a million big ones. Well, it makes us feel a whole lot better about buying all those boosts on Tinder.
So, with one single tap of his finger, this guy dropped a million big ones. Well, it makes us feel a whole lot better about buying all those boosts on Tinder.
Advertisement