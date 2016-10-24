Justin Bieber Walks Off Stage, Ignites Belieber Civil War

This is why Beliebers can't have nice things.
For the third time in a week, Justin Bieber lost this patience with screaming fans during the U.K. leg of his Purpose Tour. Having already tried pleading with crowds to quiet down and let him speak during stops in Birmingham and Manchester, the pop star decided to teach Beliebers a little lesson last night: He stormed off the stage.
The singer's final show in Manchester was once again beset upon by boisterous Beliebers. As the BBC reports, Bieber first tried asking the crowd to pipe down.
"I appreciate all the support, I appreciate love, I appreciate the kind things," he told fans. "But the screaming in these breaks has got to stop. Please and thank you. I don't think it's necessary when I'm trying to say something and you guys are screaming."
When that didn't work, he dropped his mic and walked off stage. And that's when the boos began. The Canadian crooner ultimately returned to the stage, but told fans he'd be denying them the pleasure of hearing him talk.
"I'm just going to quit the talking, alright," he said. "I'm not going to talk the rest of the night. We're just going to do the music. Obviously Manchester just can't handle it, so let's do the music."
Burn. He also explained that all the screaming was disrupting the "connection" he had with fans. "The point of the no-screaming thing is that when I'm looking at you in the eyes you know that we're actually having a moment and having a connection," he told the crowd.
Perhaps that swoony comment is why so many Beliebers are defending the singer on Twitter and lashing out against unruly Manchester fans. It's Belieber against Belieber out there, y'all.
I watch it over justin just wanted to talk with the heart 😞 #RespectJustin @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/CfQBYyUgP6— Beliebers purpose ♡♧ (@Mgn_Grn) October 24, 2016
If she stans Justin Bieber she would listen to him talk & not scream— If She Stans (@IfSheStans) October 24, 2016
When will you understand this? When? When it's already late and justin cancels his shows? Stop acting stupid you guys! #RespectJustin pic.twitter.com/5kM3ompRFn— Justin Bieber (@jtherealpurpose) October 24, 2016
thousands of people that attend to Justin Bieber's concert don't even deserve to hear him singing— anka (@secutebelieber) October 24, 2016
New fans and fake fans are so annoying. Just respect people yh? Dont go to someones concert if ya aint gonna respect them. #RespectJustin— Justin Bieber (@1Kidrauhl_Biebz) October 24, 2016
Please read!! Please spread the word!! We've been here before!! And we will get through this together!!@justinbieber #RespectJustin pic.twitter.com/w6lBU6mEZf— Purpose World Tour (@JustinTourUpd) October 24, 2016
Play nice, kids. And maybe put a sock in it when your man's got something to say.
