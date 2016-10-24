Women Everywhere Can Benefit From This Facebook Change

"When we first launched the Bullying Prevention Hub, our goal was to bridge the gap between offline and online," Davis told Refinery29. "For example, if a student experiences bullying, they can report it to us and we’ll take [that post] down. We also offer tools to control who you interact with or reach out [to] for help. But if someone is being bullied, it’s probably not just a problem on Facebook, and we wanted to help solve the broader problem, too."



That's where those worldwide partnerships (like the one with the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence) come into play, Davis said.



These tools, and others offered within Facebook's Safety Centre, won't eliminate the issue of online bullies, trolls, and hackers. But it should help us better deal with those problems in a timely, effective, and sensitive way — online and off.