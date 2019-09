Women Everywhere Can Benefit From This Facebook Change

While Facebook's Safety Centre has been around for a while, it hasn't always been very easy to navigate and has largely gone unnoticed (and unused). But it serves an important purpose: When you're posting personal photos and information, keeping tabs on what is available to the public — and preventing hackers from gaining access — is more critical than ever before. This new centre not only makes it simpler to see the tools available to you, it has also been expanded to over 50 languages, with step-by-step videos that walk you through keeping your account secure.The Bullying Prevention Hub, which lives within the Safety Centre, was created back in 2013 in partnership with the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence . But today, Facebook announced that this hub is now available in more than 55 languages, with more than 50 new partners worldwide supporting the platform's culturally aware and relevant bullying prevention tools. In particular, this should be helpful for teenage girls — and any women who face discriminatory treatment online, regardless of their language or background.