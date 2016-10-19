Yesterday something dawned on me. I know what it’s like to be strongly disliked, even hated. Perhaps not on the level of Hillary, but I have had my own experience with it nonetheless. When I started What Not To Wear, people hated me. They said I was a bitch, that I had no right to tear people down, and who in the hell did I think I was in the first place. Some people may still think that. But my intention, even if it wound up hurting a few feelings, was never to hurt anybody. When I found a Facebook page dedicated to “Hating Stacy The Jew London,” where people wrote that they hoped I would trip and fall and break my huge nose and crack all my teeth, I was left weeping on the floor. I know what it is like when your intentions are misinterpreted; when you simply cannot convince people otherwise until you prove yourself through action; when you feel like you have been set up to fail. I didn’t create the format of What Not To Wear. We were told to be snarky by directors and by the network. And it took at least four seasons for audiences to come around to the true ethos of the show, to see what we wanted for each and every participant: to help break down their blind spots and build them back up with a sense of self-esteem they deserved.



It takes time and effort to change opinion, and frankly, we haven’t given Hillary much of a chance to prove what she can do. We’ve been judging her and making her defend her past decisions, instead of listening to her plan of action. Just because she has been working inside a system of government that has been pissing people off doesn’t mean she can’t work to change it from the inside. She can do that with our help. Which means not simply voting for her, but voting for more diversity in all branches of government. Did you know that there are women running in seven of this fall’s Senate races? And if five of those women win, it will be the first time in history we make up 25% of the Senate chamber?



This, my friends, feels like what this race SHOULD be about. The presidency is not enough to make the changes we want to see in this country. (And Donald Trump is lying when he claims he can do this all on his own.) I’m not saying Hillary is the answer to our prayers. But she, and a more diverse group of representatives, can drive legislation that helps our whole country, not just a chosen few. Women are more empathetic to people who are different. We are more likely to use compromising as a source of power.



I used to say that What Not To Wear was never about the clothes. It was about what the clothes could DO.



This election isn’t simply about Hillary. It’s about what she can do. And with our votes, let’s get her the people to help do it right. No excuses. So vote. Just go vote. I won’t even give you shit if you vote in sweats. Just do it.



