You know how it is. You're trying to give thousands of your adoring fans a heartfelt speech but they just won't stop shouting about how much they love you. We've all been there. It's tough, right?
Justin Bieber has come under criticism after telling fans Monday night that he was "frustrated" with their "obnoxious" screaming while he was talking to them in between songs, according to the Evening Standard.
Addressing the understandably excitable crowd at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena for the first of his two Purpose World Tour gigs in the city, he asked them to calm down to let him speak.
I recorded what Justin said about the screaming thing, he wasn't being rude at all #PurposeTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/MUoYZa38PK— D (@purposesbieb) October 17, 2016
"I've been away from my family and away from a lot of my friends... Can you guys do me a favour? Can you guys just relax for two seconds? Thank you," he said.
"I've been on the road for like... I get it, I get it, but I'm like two feet away from you, I can hear you. I appreciate it, I appreciate all the love, it's amazing. But can you try to show you love me in a different way?"
He continued: "The screaming is just so obnoxious. I get it, it's in our blood when you go to a concert, you wanna scream and stuff, but if we could just scream after the song. If we could scream after the song?"
"Take a chill pill for a second. Let me speak. I'd like to be heard sometimes, it gets a little frustrating. So if when I'm speaking, you guys could not scream at the top of your lungs. Is that cool with you guys? Can we do that?"
Local newspaper the Birmingham Mail interpreted Bieber's actions as him "complaining" about the crowd, adding that he "did not seem overjoyed to perform in Birmingham".
However, many Beliebers jumped to the chart-topping and multi-award-winning pop star's defence on social media, saying his request was totally understandable.
@purposesbieb i honestly did not find this rude at all and people need to get a fucking grip👋🏻 people will still call him arrogant though💤— I SAW JUSTIN😭❤️ (@delusionalmuke) October 18, 2016
@purposesbieb I agree. Sometimes you want to be heard and people can appriciate more when they listen. I'd be sick of ppl screaming at me to— WankaChops♚ (@Cazyxo) October 18, 2016
@purposesbieb Thank you! I was there! Those fans were being rude af! You're going there to see him, why scream over him?!— - (@PersonallyShady) October 19, 2016
@justinbieber come back to London, here some people have some respect for you unlike some rude ass "fans" there in Birmingham— PURPOSETOUR (@Kidrauhl1DMuke) October 18, 2016
What do you think? Was Bieber being rude, or should everyone just cut him some slack?
