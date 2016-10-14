Apple Store Employees Fired For Photographing, Rating Women

Apple fired four of its Australian store employees after they were caught secretly photographing and rating women, according to Courier-Mail via the Daily Dot.
The four male employees were dismissed from their Queensland Apple Store location when their game, in which they would take pictures of customers and even some employees, was discovered.
"One person would take a photo and add it to the chat and others would give the person or their butt or their boobs a rating out of 10 and they would add their own side commentary," one Apple Store staff member told the Courier-Mail.
Apple bought in an HR rep to evaluate the situation. Here's their statement.
“We are investigating a violation of Apple's business conduct policy at our store in Carindale, where several employees have already been terminated as a result of our findings. Based on our investigation thus far, we have seen no evidence that customer data or photos were inappropriately transferred or that anyone was photographed by these former employees. We have met with our store team to let them know about the investigation and inform them about the steps Apple is taking to protect their privacy. Apple believes in treating everyone equally and with respect, and we do not tolerate behaviour that goes against our values.”
Telling that their first concern is for overall iPhone security. Not, you know, the women who were photographed secretly. Definitely one of the strangest statements, though maybe the company feels that its response of firing the employees was enough.
The four male employees were dismissed from their Queensland Apple Store location when their game, in which they would take pictures of customers and even some employees, was discovered.
"One person would take a photo and add it to the chat and others would give the person or their butt or their boobs a rating out of 10 and they would add their own side commentary," one Apple Store staff member told the Courier-Mail.
Apple bought in an HR rep to evaluate the situation. Here's their statement.
“We are investigating a violation of Apple's business conduct policy at our store in Carindale, where several employees have already been terminated as a result of our findings. Based on our investigation thus far, we have seen no evidence that customer data or photos were inappropriately transferred or that anyone was photographed by these former employees. We have met with our store team to let them know about the investigation and inform them about the steps Apple is taking to protect their privacy. Apple believes in treating everyone equally and with respect, and we do not tolerate behaviour that goes against our values.”
Telling that their first concern is for overall iPhone security. Not, you know, the women who were photographed secretly. Definitely one of the strangest statements, though maybe the company feels that its response of firing the employees was enough.
Advertisement