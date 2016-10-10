You Have To See The World's Most Polite Twitter Debate

Political conversations on Twitter tend to be anything but tame. But a series of tweets exchanged between two men about Friday's Trump video are going viral for an unusual reason: They are ridiculously polite.
Ian Mendes, an Ottawa, Canada, resident and radio host, started the conversation:
On the plus side, the Trump video gives parents another reason to talk to our daughters about respect and consent.— Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) October 8, 2016
Another Ottawa resident, Daniel Munro, whose Twitter bio describes him as a faculty member at the University of Ottawa Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, fired right back with the best response:
No. It gives parents another reason to talk to their sons about respect and consent. https://t.co/gm3ZeG9Gq3— Daniel Munro (@dk_munro) October 8, 2016
Then, things got interesting. Mendes could have spat back, engaging in an angry debate à la Donald Trump. Instead, he initiated what has to be the kindest, most grown-up Twitter conversation in history:
@ian_mendes We're on the same team. Apologies for being blunt.— Daniel Munro (@dk_munro) October 8, 2016
Munro followed suit:
@ian_mendes You're getting a lot of unfair blowback on this. I understood your clarification. Delete our tweets?— Daniel Munro (@dk_munro) October 9, 2016
And then, Mendes warmed thousands of hearts when he showed that even in a time of political strife, there is some civility in the world.
@dk_munro That's quite alright Daniel. Your tweet got a lot of positive reaction that far outweighs any blowback I'm getting.— Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) October 9, 2016
People noticed.
look at the terrifying civility and decency of these polite-ass canadians GOOD LORD pic.twitter.com/Dp7fwXi8hj— Jakenstien's Monster (@jakewyattriot) October 9, 2016
And everyone felt warm and fuzzy inside.
@dk_munro @ian_mendes the internet needs more people like you... thank you for being awesome people!— Maithili Iyer (@NewWifesTales) October 10, 2016
Forget Justin Trudeau. We're moving to Canada to take Polite Tweeting 101 from these two. Bravo, gentlemen.
