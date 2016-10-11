Just call her Mama Spice.



Former Spice Girl Geri Horner (né Halliwell) announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with her second child. Horner, better known as Ginger Spice, is already mom to 10-year-old Bluebell. This will be her first baby with husband Christian Horner, whom she married in 2015.



The singer-songwriter shared the happy news with a handwritten note: "God bless mother nature. #mamaspice." The message is perhaps a sly nod to the singer's cover of The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men" from her second solo album, 2001's Scream If You Wanna Go Faster.



The cute drawing made this note even more adorable.