Finally, it’s important to create a “reflection” eyeliner on the bottom lid to make the upper line more realistic. To do this, you use a pencil or gel liner (anything smudge-able) and from the bottom, outer corner draw a line that comes just short of the upper line without actually touching it. Then, you smudge the hell out of it. This creates a kind of reflection that makes the illusion of a larger eye all the more real.



Lovely Lashes

When it comes to eyelashes, I am genetically bankrupt. My eyelashes are sad little stumps sparsely peppering my upper lids. So even after all the eyelash curling and fibre mascara-ing, my sad little lashes are in desperate need of another curling boost. But trying to curl them AFTER I’ve already applied mascara can pull them right off.



This genius little trick is widely used in the K-pop industry and involves some pyromania, but with practice, its subtle effect is everything for opening up and framing the eyes.



You take a wooden skewer (uncoated, because you don’t want fumes), and keeping the stick horizontal, light it in the center of the stick. As soon as it catches fire, bring the stick vertical with the pointed end facing up and gently twirl it while letting it burn a few short seconds until the top half of it is blackened. Then blow it out, touch to test that it’s not too hot, and holding it horizontally again, roll it on the underside of the lashes where the heat from the stick will gently curl them.



Check out the video below to see it in action. Obligatory safety note: Use at your own risk. Refinery29 does not recommend sticking a burnt stick in your eye, etc., etc.