Did you miss out on Adele, Coldplay and Muse in a muddy farm this summer? Gutted about it? Well, fear not. Tickets for Glastonbury 2017 go on sale today (Thursday) at 6pm.
Registration closed on Monday but if you've already done that (or have attended before) you're all set to try your luck.
£238 (plus the £5 booking fee) might seem quite steep, especially when you don't even know who's playing. But it's the biggest and best festival in the world so rest assured it's money well spent.
Make sure you're here at 5.55pm and get plenty of browsers up. All 200,000 tickets for 2016's festival sold out in 30 minutes last year and because Worthy Farm is taking a break in 2018, there will plenty of competition for that golden ticket.
Good luck!
