Gigi Hadid Tells Us Why She's The Queen Of Athleisure

The whole message behind this campaign is about shedding away those layers of "perfection." You're so open on social media, which gets a bad rap for pushing a "perfect" image. What’s something about your life that might not make it onto there?

"Everyone thinks that celebrities, because they're in that position, are perfect. But they don’t realise that, by doing that, they place that need to feel perfect on the celebrity, who isn’t that way naturally — like everyone else. That’s the biggest thing that doesn’t make it on social media: No matter how hard we try to be ourselves, we work to be 'perfect.' But I don’t know — I think it’s more fun when I get to be funny and weird, and be myself and make mistakes. If I couldn’t fall back on the fact that I’m human, then it would be the worst thing ever. That’s what’s so great: If I do make a mistake, I’m always the one to laugh at it. People can put down my runway walk or the way I handle situations — then I’m always the first person to look back and ask myself if that was the right thing and learn from that to try and be better. But the only way that I could grow is because I’m not perfect in the first place."



The worlds of fashion and fitness are linked more closely than ever. How have you seen it change in the time that you’ve been a model?

"I think there’s a lot of ways that they’re linked. First of all, on the mental and physical side of it, models have recently started to be some of the biggest health inspirations — and, thankfully, girls aren’t skinny for the wrong reasons. They’re setting goals, learning about food and the healthy way to be — and that’s really cool. So I came in a generation where fitness was really important: They wanted girls to be fit, not just skinny. But also, you see sports and athletics so much within fashion itself and how people dress, and I think that’s really fun. Thank God for that, because when I first started, even on my days when I wasn’t boxing after school, I’d still wear my boxing clothes to school. I’ve always been for athleisure, and I incorporate that still, even at some very serious fashion events. I think you see that a lot on the runway now, which is really cool."

