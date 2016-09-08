I have a confession to make: I want platinum hair as bright and white as Daenerys Targaryen's so badly it practically hurts. And I'm not alone in that desire. One-tone blond is stop-'em-in-their-tracks striking, partly for the fact that it's pretty rare, partly because humans are drawn to light.
A true bleach-and-tone, however, is not sustainable for the vast majority of us. We don't have the time, not to mention the budget, to maintain hair that matches that of the Mother of Dragons. Unless you can get to the salon every four weeks, master DIY toning, never go in the pool, swear off heat-styling, and don't mind totally changing your natural texture and taking the risk of losing your length, you might have to sit out platinum. (If any of these are surprising to you, you might want to get familiar with the platinum process before following the pack.)
There are, however, other options. More forgiving options. Options for the rest of us. Hollywood is the land of smoke and mirrors — and the top colourists know exactly how to create pale, impactful blond colour without subjecting their clients' hair to the aforementioned damage. For all the insider tricks, we went to the L.A. colourist for blond locks: Kari Hill.
Hill is a go-to at one of L.A.'s coolest hair haunts, Mèche Salon; a L'Oréal Professionnel ambassador; and her client list includes Taylor Schilling, Michelle Williams, Anna Faris, Karlie Kloss, and Mindy Kaling. Needless to say, she has tricks up her sleeve even bleach devotees haven't heard about (seriously). Consider this your free consultation with one of the best.