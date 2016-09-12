"How are you feeling?" everyone asks. "Pregnant," I respond, because where do you even begin? Right now, I feel like I am terrible at everything. I go to work and struggle to feel engaged and ambitious. I go to birthing class and feel underread and underprepared. It seems like all the other pregnant women I know have read all the books and want to talk about all the details. Knowing the details just makes me feel more stressed. And I spend all my time worrying about something: the health of my baby, the health of my relationships, the health of my career. I hang out with friends and I feel like my mind constantly wanders in a million different directions and no one is getting the attention they need.