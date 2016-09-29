Remember when drama just meant your housemate eating the last of your Oreos without asking, or talking on the phone too loudly while you were trying to get some homework done? The modern college student has to deal with way worse — and this 21st-century dorm drama may be as bad as it gets.



Throughout the past few weeks, a Penn State student named Nikki has been tweeting about her roommate issues. Many of us need the occasional venting session about our roomies, so we get where she's coming from. But while cohabitation is never easy, this student probably would have been better off airing her grievances in a more private setting.



On Tuesday, Nikki's roommate, who goes by @jessyjeanie on Twitter, found all of Nikki's tweets about her. As you can imagine, she wasn't too happy. So, she printed out all the subtweets and stapled them to the hall's public bulletin board. Yikes. For good measure, she also tweeted a picture of the bulletin board where the tweets were displayed.