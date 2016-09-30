"Lovesick"

"All I really need to say about this song is: lust. It's lust, but gentle, like in a puppy-love way. It's not innocent, but it's new, it's butterflies, it's about wanting someone so badly."



"Mind Games"

"This is a song about me coming into my power. 'Do you see me now?' is the chorus. It's kind of triumphant. It's hard for me to talk about this song because sometimes I'm not exactly sure where my songs come from – why they're in my heart and why they need to escape it and be expressed. But this was definitely therapeutic to write. I write music because I don't know how to express what I'm feeling with words. It needs a melody, it needs a chord progression, it needs a thumping beat. Words don't truly express what emotions are; they're just dull versions of what I'm feeling."



"Trainwreck"

"I actually wrote the verses when I was 15. I always knew I was going to use those lyrics some day – they're some of the first lyrics I ever wrote, like a stream-of-consciousness thing. They still mean so much to me and they still correlate to my life sometimes and they're still me, somehow. So I feel like this song's been a part of me for a long time."



"This Is Not About Us"

"This one was empowering to make. I made it with [British electro producer] Sohn. Our brains just come together and produce results and it's always super-fun. I don't like working with too many people, I have to be really comfortable with them. It's a really intimate process and you have to trust who you're working with because you can't feel remotely judged. When you click creatively with someone, it can be a much more intense relationship than you have even with a friend or a family member. They know you on this whole other level; it’s like your relationship is on fire or something."



"Weaker Girl"

“I’m super-excited for women to hear this song. I sing, 'You're mad about the way I grew strong,' and the lyrics are pretty self-explanatory. It's about when somebody wants you to be smaller and weaker than you are, because that way they can keep you and won't be threatened by you. Sometimes people who say they love you – or even people who do love you – don't like it when you start becoming stronger and more confident. I've experienced that. Any sort of change is uncomfortable and both people have to be really open and accepting and live in the moment. People aren't stagnant, it would be so boring if we were! Can you imagine if everyone was going around with teen angst at 50? It would just be the worst."

