Don't worry — Kate Middleton just can't seem to let go of her favourite boots either.
The Duchess wore a pair of Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots in Bella Bella, British Columbia on Monday, and Cosmopolitan dates them back to 2004. That year, she wore them — or at least identical ones — at the Festival of British Eventing and the Blenheim Palace Game Fair.
The Spanish vegetable-dyed leather boots sell for €475 (£409) on Penelope Chilvers's website. They've got leather tassels on the zippers, leather lining, and rubber soles.
It's easy to see why Middleton loves them. Their neutral colour goes with everything, and their understated heels match her modest style. Plus, they got her through a hike in the Himalayas. We're talking about someone who's played cricket in high heels, though, so maybe that's not saying much.
All in all, the boots embody everything Middleton is: glamorous but down-to-earth enough that we admire her and relate to her at the same time.
