Justin Bieber's year keeps getting better and better. He and Beyoncé, whose year hasn't been too shabby either, have each racked up five nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.The pop icons lead the way with the most nominations for the awards which were announced this morning.Beliebers will even go head-to-head against the Beyhive as they're both nominated in the Biggest Fans category.Adele, Rihanna and Coldplay bagged four nominations each, closely followed by Drake, Shawn Mendes and Lukas Graham with three.Bieber is nominated for Best Song, Best Male, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act; while Beyoncé is up for Best Video for Formation, Best Female, Best Live Act, Best Look and Biggest Fans.Up against Beyoncé in the Best Female category are Rihanna, Sia and Lady Gaga; and Bieber will face Calvin Harris, Drake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd for the Best Male award.National treasure Adele is nominated for Best Song for "Hello", Best Female, Best UK and Ireland Act and Best Live Act.Battling Adele for the Best UK and Ireland Act award are Coldplay, Little Mix, Years & Years and Zayn Malik.Nominated for this year's newbie award, Best New Act, are Bebe Rexha, DNCE, Lukas Graham, The Chainsmokers and Zara Larsson.Will Beyoncé manage to replicate her success at the MTV VMAs, where she racked up an unprecedented 24 wins? Or will Bieber knock her off her perch?The winners will be announced on the 6th of November in Rotterdam.