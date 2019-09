Some women who signed the petition gave their full names, although most did so anonymously, and up to 2,500 sent messages supporting the campaign to the Saudi King's office this weekend, reported the BBC.Kristine Beckerle, a researcher at Human Rights Watch told the BBC she was "flabbergasted" by the scale and creativity with which the women have made their voices heard."They've made undeniably clear they won't stand to be treated as second-class citizens any longer, and it's high time their government listened," she added.Yousef, who delivered the petition and campaigned against the country's ban on women driving in 2013, said she wasn't worried about the potential negative consequences of having signed the petition because, she said: "I'm not doing anything wrong."Yousef is calling for women to be "treated like an adult" after they reach a certain age, such as between 18 and 21. She said: "In every aspect, the important issue is to treat a woman as a full citizen," the BBC reported.Predictably, there has been opposition to the human rights campaign, with people using an opposing hashtag, #TheGuardianshipIsForHerNotAgainstHer, to voice their support for the male guardianship system.Saudi journalists have also argued that while the system may need reform, it should be retained because it "is part of Islam"