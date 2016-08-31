Shahad, 17, lives near Mekkah. She wanted to be a television presenter. Her elder sister wanted to be a hostess. But her father refused them both. “It was my dream,” she told me. “And he said no!”



As a young person, Shahad is both indignant about the country she is growing up in, and hopeful for the future. “I believe that everything will change, the next generation are stronger,” she said. “People now know more know about women's rights. Young people agree [with the campaign] more than older people.”



While Ala is very cautious about discussing the campaign with people offline, and has only broached the subject with a few close female family members and friends, Shahad said she discussed it openly with girls at her high school.



Shahad said she would campaign offline too if she could, but she doesn’t know how to because no one is listening in real life. In that sense, Twitter has given Saudi women a unique outlet, and potentially a way to organise.



Ala said the campaign had given her hope, too. “The persistence of the girls has been amazing,” she said. “I think this is the biggest campaign ever run by Saudi women.”



“This tag has increased awareness among both men and women. Many who believed this was a religious law discovered it was anything but. A lot of girls who were against us initially have come back now to say they're with us. Many men are participating as well, especially recently. The story got covered twice on MBC, the most popular channel here."



However, she added, angrily, the campaign has still not been acknowledged by people in power.