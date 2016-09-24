تا وقتي ما حامي هم باشيم اين چرخ مي چرخد اين توقع زيادي نيست كه زنان و دختران مي خواهند در كشور خودشان حق ساده دوچرخه سواري براي شان ممنوع نشود. ما فقط دوچرخه سواریم و این حتی علیه قوانین موجود هم نیست. چون در هیچ جای قانون نیامده که دوچرخه سواری برای زن ممنوع است. به هم احترام بگذاريم و حامي هم باشيم Expecting Iranian women to enjoy the same rights as men in order to be able to freely ride bicycles in their own country is not too much to ask. We are not even doing anything against the law. because the activity does not have a penalty in Iran's legal code, So Let's respect and support each other. #من_عاشق_دوچرخه_ام #IranianWomenLoveCycling

