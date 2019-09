If you know anything at all about beauty, you'll have heard of Sephora. The beloved cosmetics chain, founded in Paris in 1969, is hugely popular in 30 countries and stocks more than 300 of our favourite beauty brands.The only way British beauty lovers have been able to get their fix has been on holidays abroad (which have edged our baggage dangerously close to the weight limit).But this could be about to change. Rumour has it that a Sephora might be about to open in Westfield Stratford in east London this autumn.The speculation started after shoppers reportedly saw the store being erected in the shopping centre.Eager beauty aficionados have been tweeting their excitement upon hearing the news – and we can't blame them.