If you know anything at all about beauty, you'll have heard of Sephora. The beloved cosmetics chain, founded in Paris in 1969, is hugely popular in 30 countries and stocks more than 300 of our favourite beauty brands.
The only way British beauty lovers have been able to get their fix has been on holidays abroad (which have edged our baggage dangerously close to the weight limit).
But this could be about to change. Rumour has it that a Sephora might be about to open in Westfield Stratford in east London this autumn.
The speculation started after shoppers reportedly saw the store being erected in the shopping centre.
Eager beauty aficionados have been tweeting their excitement upon hearing the news – and we can't blame them.
The only way British beauty lovers have been able to get their fix has been on holidays abroad (which have edged our baggage dangerously close to the weight limit).
But this could be about to change. Rumour has it that a Sephora might be about to open in Westfield Stratford in east London this autumn.
The speculation started after shoppers reportedly saw the store being erected in the shopping centre.
Eager beauty aficionados have been tweeting their excitement upon hearing the news – and we can't blame them.
Advertisement
The fact that there's a Sephora opening in Westfield Stratford has just made my entire year💋💄👏🏼💅🏽— dan (@daniellebourkee) September 20, 2016
When you find out @Sephora is opening in London!! pic.twitter.com/Y1Q3viQjWL— Hannah Leckie. (@Hannah_leckie) September 17, 2016
When you hear Sephora and Missguided are coming to Westfield Stratford.. pic.twitter.com/5yUSLOqxm2— Naomi Victoria (@hinaomivictoria) September 18, 2016
The Sephora will reportedly open alongside a Missguided shop, which also had fashion fans in a frenzy on social media. Missguided revealed it was opening its first shop in Stratford in August.
Unfortunately Sephora has yet to confirm or deny the claims, Global Cosmetics News reported, and we don't know exactly when the store might open.
But we're opening a Sephora savings fund stat, just in case there really is a god.
Advertisement