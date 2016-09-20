What kind of next act can an OG supermodel like Kate Moss have after years and years of dominating the industry? Starting her own modelling agency, apparently. Today Business of Fashion reported that
the 42-year-old icon is launching her own talent agency. So basically she's starting her own breeding ground for mini-Mosses to kick off their careers. Dubbed Kate Moss Agency, the talent-management endeavour launched this month.
Moss's new namesake business will be focused on finding fresh faces for the catwalk. But eventually the Agency will be scouring for new talent worthy of, say, inking record deals or movie contracts. "I want to focus more on managing people’s careers than just [running] a modelling agency," Moss told BoF. "I don’t really want pretty people, I want people that want to sing and dance and act — I want to create stars."
The groundwork for Moss to get involved with the management side of the biz was laid in early 2015, when she parted with her agency of 27 years, Storm Models. “I felt like I wanted to do things that were more than modelling. It didn’t matter how much we would try and do it together with them, I was always going to be the little Kate that they’ve known since I was 14,” Moss told BoF of her decision to leave Storm.
Moss's own career in front of the camera certainly isn't over, either. She still rakes in millions each year. She earned £3.85 million between last June and this June, per Forbes, as reported by BoF, placing her as the 13th highest-earning model globally. We'll be keeping a close eye on the talent that Kate Moss Agency pushes forward. There's a pretty good chance a new supermodel or two will come from her intriguing new endeavour...
