Paris Jackson Reveals Past Suicide Attempt & Impact Of Online Bullies

Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson, shared an emotional video with fans last night, according to a report from Yahoo! News. The Instagram post, which has since been deleted, reportedly saw Jackson crying as she spoke about being subjected to online bullies on social media.
She also revealed that this type of bullying moved her to attempt suicide at the age of 14. In 2013, various media outlets reported that Jackson was rushed to the hospital afterward.
“When I was 14, I got so much hatred that I tried to kill myself," she reportedly revealed in the video. "I took a two-year break from social media and people asked me to come back and make my Instagram public again, so I did… But nothing changed. I’m just tired of it and I know I’m not the only one."
Though she later deleted that post, Jackson also shared her thoughts on Twitter, referencing Justin Bieber's own recent battle with negative comments.
"I don't blame Justin for deleting his Instagram account," she tweeted. "The type of harassment I see on my account daily is enough to make someone suicidal."
She then responded to a follower's concerned tweet.
"I didn't mean anything by that," she replied. "I'm a strong person, I can handle it. It's just hard to see how much hate there is."
Her latest Instagram post suggests that she received flak for speaking out.
"Looks like i'm the villain now," she captioned the pic. "Didn't know defending myself was a crime. My dearest apologies. Guess my career's over lolol."
Jackson has opened up an undeniably important dialogue about the ramifications of online bullying. It's certainly an issue that should be carefully and seriously considered.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123
