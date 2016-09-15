

In her Seth Meyers interview, Beckham also said her kids know about the Spice Girls and that "mummy wore the heels".



She also spoke about another of her children's hidden talents: Cruz's singing ability. Earlier this year, her husband David shared a video online of Cruz singing Anna Kendrick's cups song from Pitch Perfect and people went wild.



"He’s so musical Cruz and we didn’t even realise he could sing," she told Seth Meyers. "He was in the back of the car one day and he was singing and I said 'wow you can really sing'.



"We’re like a travelling circus. We dance, we sing, we play football, do fashion," she added.