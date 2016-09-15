Five-year-old Harper Beckham is already considered something of a style icon in the fashion world. And not only that, now it seems she has mastered a skill most grown women have trouble with: running in heels.
During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in the U.S., Victoria Beckham said it was exciting to finally have a girl after three boys, considering her own love of fashion.
"She’s a little tomboy and plays football in the garden with her brothers. But she’s also very girly. She loves to play with makeup," she said.
"She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. I’m so proud. So proud."
Beckham herself famously only wore towering heels in public for years, but in an interview in February this year she shocked us all by admitting she "can't do" heels anymore when she's not working, adding that her clothes now must be "simple and comfortable".
She's now just as likely to be spotted in a pair of trainers. In a letter to her 18-year-old self, Beckham recently wrote: "You will learn, as you mature, to swap heels for Stan Smith trainers, minidresses for crisp white shirts. And you will never be one of those people who just roll out of bed."
In her Seth Meyers interview, Beckham also said her kids know about the Spice Girls and that "mummy wore the heels".
She also spoke about another of her children's hidden talents: Cruz's singing ability. Earlier this year, her husband David shared a video online of Cruz singing Anna Kendrick's cups song from Pitch Perfect and people went wild.
"He’s so musical Cruz and we didn’t even realise he could sing," she told Seth Meyers. "He was in the back of the car one day and he was singing and I said 'wow you can really sing'.
"We’re like a travelling circus. We dance, we sing, we play football, do fashion," she added.
