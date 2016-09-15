Adele Paid Tribute To Amy Winehouse On The Late Singer's 33rd Birthday

Adele has always been vocal about her love for Amy Winehouse, who passed away in the summer of 2011.
In 2012, Adele paid tribute to the singer with her rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” at The Albert Hall in London. The “Hello” singer has frequently cited Winehouse as an influence, so she couldn’t let what would be her 33rd birthday go by without a small tribute.
Adele took to Twitter, a social media she doesn’t often use, to post a photo of Winehouse along with the caption “Happy Birthday Amy” followed by a kiss.
After the singer’s passing, Adele wrote a post on her (now defunct) blog. "Amy paved the way for artists like me and made people excited about British music again whilst being fearlessly hilarious and blasé about the whole thing,” she said. “I don’t think she ever realised just how brilliant she was and how important she is, but that just makes her even more charming.”
Since Winehouse’s death, Adele has gone on to produce more incredible music, made unforgettable by the fact that the “Back to Black” singer’s influence can be found in every note. Watch Adele’s 2012 tribute below.
