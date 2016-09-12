Are Taylor Swift & Kesha Working On A Song Together?

Taylor Swift may not be flying solo after all.
BuzzFeed reports that the singer's fans are buzzing about a possible collaboration with Kesha. Over the weekend Kesha posted a selfie teasing that she was recording with a Grammy-winning star, prompting many to speculate that Swift is involved.
"Making a FUCK OFF song with a casual Grammy award-winning secret person," Kesha shared. "I got a good feeling about this one."
Of course, plenty of people have won Grammys. Kesha, whose mother was just sued by Dr. Luke again, and Swift seem to have a special bond, however. Swift donated $250,000 to support the "Tik Tok" singer during her legal battle against Sony. Kesha also got a coveted invite to the pop star's star-studded Fourth of July party this summer. A collaboration would totally make sense.
At any rate, pretty much every comment posted to the selfie is "TAYLOR SWIFT." If Kesha's new partner in crime turns out to be Meghan Trainor or Jon Secada, fans might be a little bummed.
