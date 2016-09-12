Céline Dion Covering Missy Elliott & Nelly Is So Wrong It's Right

Céline Dion's got range, y'all.
In July the singer did a solid job of imitating the likes of Rihanna for The Tonight Show. Now's she lending her powerhouse vocals to your favourite rap songs.
Ellen DeGeneres convinced the "My Heart Will Go On" crooner to turn popular rap tracks into ballads worthy of your mum's favourite easy listening station. It all kicked off with an emotional rendition of Nelly's "Hot in Herre."
"My career's going to end tonight," Dion joked before segueing into "Shots" by LMFAO and Lil Jon. We'll never look at a Jägerbomb the same way again.
Dion also took on Missy Elliott's "Work It" and Britney Spears' "Work Bitch" during her Ellen appearance, which will air on Monday.
You can watch the segment below. Now, how long before this one collaborates with Kanye?
