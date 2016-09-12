The new album is pretty eclectic. If you had to sum it up, how would you?

When I came to London I worked with many different producers, but I think the album has its own sound – it’s a kind of jazzy pop.



And what about the visuals – where does your inspiration for your videos come from?

When I write the songs I immediately visualise the videos because the sound sends me to where I should shoot them, which is often in a far away country... my imagination is very expensive! And then I’ll often also take a scene from a movie and do an homage – like to the girls in The Virgin Suicides or Brigitte Bardot in And God Created Women. It feels now like every time I do a video it's a journey to my past memories from childhood.



The video for “Baby Love” has been received as controversial, since in some scenes you’re playing the role of a colonial white woman in the house – were you worried about that?

No. I went to do this video after a lot of troubles in the area with Boko Haram and I wanted to show strong African women in the video, I wanted to show a different angle on things.

