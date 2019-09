After her landmark speech to the United Nations last year , Emma Watson has been widely praised for being one of the key celebrity figures behind the mainstreaming of feminism.Her HeForShe campaign focused on the role of men in promoting feminist ideals, and now Watson has turned her attention elsewhere.Talking to her 22.7 million Twitter followers, the actor made a powerful statement about the importance of literacy, and the fact that not being able to read or write is the root cause of some of the biggest problems faced by women today.