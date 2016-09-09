

"Reading and writing can improve women's lives," the tweet read, before citing 2008 data from the Centre for Global Development.



"Each extra year at school increases a girl's earning ability by 10-20%."



Other celebrities including Julianne Moore, Lily Cole and Taylor Schilling have also tweeted to promote the belief that increased female literacy rates could help combat FGM, reduce the number of child brides, increase infant mortality rates, and even prevent malnutrition.

