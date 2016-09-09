Here's What A Typical Day Looks Like For Joan Smalls

When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for the course, it's often the reason we love fashion to begin with. So, in honour of the moments of chaos, beauty, and excitement that made us feel weak, we present My Fashion Week-ness: a compilation of accounts from some of the industry's biggest players. They're spilling their most memorable stories from Fashion Weeks gone by, and the ones that keep them coming back for more.



At this point in the game we hope people finally realise that models are more than just pretty faces — what with social media accounts to maintain, photo shoots to execute, runways to walk, and red carpets to dominate. It's a gig that looks effortless, but similar to any major production, a lot goes on behind the scenes. Supermodel Joan Smalls may front major campaigns every season, but she's also a face of hard work and family values (all while living half of her life 30,000 feet in the air).