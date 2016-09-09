Little Monsters: Your wait is over. Lady Gaga has dropped "Perfect Illusion," her first new music since 2014's Cheek to Cheek, a duet album with Tony Bennett. It's her first solo effort since 2013's ArtPop.
On the single, she worked with Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker of indie band Tame Impala, and producer Blood Pop, who has collaborated with Justin Bieber and Grimes. Gaga initially teased a September 9 release date, but dropped the track an entire hour early after the track's promo blew up.
On the single, she worked with Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker of indie band Tame Impala, and producer Blood Pop, who has collaborated with Justin Bieber and Grimes. Gaga initially teased a September 9 release date, but dropped the track an entire hour early after the track's promo blew up.
Sept 9 #PERFECTILLUSION @MarkRonson @tameimpala @bloodpop https://t.co/EZJbgqsoUH pic.twitter.com/DzKKs6HUj7— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 8, 2016
The song, when it released, was predictably awesome. Let alone the pent-up feeling after three years of no proper Gaga, this song is really a banger. Turns out, when you pair a great pop star with three great producers, you get a great result. Who knew?
Listen to the cut below.
Listen to the cut below.
Advertisement