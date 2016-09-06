Houston, we have a Drizzy.
Drake has thrown his hat into the Houston nightlife ring with the announcement that he'll be opening a nightclub in the Texas city next year. The club, dubbed "The Ballet," kicked off with a pop-up event last night.
"Tonight is a different take on how it should be done in Houston," the rapper posted on Instagram. "Treat yourself don't cheat yourself. Where the women are on a pedestal and the surroundings are unforgettable. The Ballet pop-up tonight for HAW. Grand opening early 2017. 😇 #HelloWorld"
Drake has thrown his hat into the Houston nightlife ring with the announcement that he'll be opening a nightclub in the Texas city next year. The club, dubbed "The Ballet," kicked off with a pop-up event last night.
"Tonight is a different take on how it should be done in Houston," the rapper posted on Instagram. "Treat yourself don't cheat yourself. Where the women are on a pedestal and the surroundings are unforgettable. The Ballet pop-up tonight for HAW. Grand opening early 2017. 😇 #HelloWorld"
According to pal Jas Prince's Instagram, The Ballet is a "new dance experience." It also has a strict dress code in effect.
Despite reports to the contrary, Drake is denying that this venture is a strip club.
"There's a culture out there of dancing and it's not about no strip club shit," he explained in footage below. "It's about these amazing women that we've got in one spot, the music that we've got, and the Houston culture that we got. I just wanna let you know that I'm going to bring it to you in the most honest and genuine way possible."
Despite reports to the contrary, Drake is denying that this venture is a strip club.
"There's a culture out there of dancing and it's not about no strip club shit," he explained in footage below. "It's about these amazing women that we've got in one spot, the music that we've got, and the Houston culture that we got. I just wanna let you know that I'm going to bring it to you in the most honest and genuine way possible."
Drake explaining what The Ballet is. #Houston pic.twitter.com/7IycEi2OEK— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 6, 2016
No word on whether or not "these amazing women" will be dressed. We expect Rihanna to get to the bottom of it.
Advertisement