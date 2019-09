I get why people aren't as Björking mad as myself. Her boundary-pushing peers – ANOHNI, PJ Harvey, Roisin Murphy – are all met with a similar collective shrug from the majority, all too weird or too involving to truly bother to make an effort with. But consider that, like these people, Björk has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, costume and performance (encouraging impersonators like you, Lady Gaga ). As an obvious example, Vulnicura and 'Bjork Digital' combine to make the worlds first true VR album. She effortlessly followed this up at the London "Björk Digital" launch by appearing as a 3D avatar live streamed from Iceland instead of opening the exhibition in person. Whether the world at large is paying attention or not, she is a trail-blazer and an innovator, and everything she does will eventually bubble its way up to the mainstream.So, go and see 'Björk Digital'. If not to get inspired, to gloat at your friends when Beyoncé inevitably rips the idea off on her follow-up to Lemonade. You might even find that you like her music while navigating a 360 degree panoramic experience of the inside of her mouth. Spend an hour or so in the basement of Somerset House with her, at the very least you'll hopefully move from the "she sounds like a whale" camp to the "I respect her, I just don't really get her" camp... before finding yourself Spotifying her back catalogue at work and truly wondering where on earth you've been all this time. I'm not the first person to say it and I won't be the last, but Björk is a true artist and inspiration. I honestly believe her work will still be studied, referenced and listened to 200 years from now. Respect her, even if it's somewhat begrudgingly.