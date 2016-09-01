You know Björk. Everybody knows Björk. Even your parents know Björk (most likely because Janice Battersby once impersonated her on Celebrity Stars In Their Eyes, or because her iconic swan dress consistently pops up in those brain-numbing nostalgia list shows that seem to fill most of the Channel 5 evening schedule). However outside of being Icelandic, "It's Oh So Quiet" and said swan dress, not many people know all that much about Björk. "Eccentric" is the adjective most likely to accompany her name when she's written about in the media. But what does that mean exactly?



As of today, Björk is inviting you to get inside of her head – quite literally in one case – at her new exhibition 'Björk Digital', held at London's Somerset House. 'Björk Digital' is a very different type of exhibition to anything I’ve ever seen. There is no imagery on the walls, no costumes to peruse, no handwritten books of song lyrics from her youth. The exhibition takes place almost entirely through a virtual reality headset. You just sit on a swivel stool in one dark room after the other, deep within the depths of Somerset House, and plug into Björk’s consciousness.



The show is a highly evolved version of Björk's eighth studio album, Vulnicura, which was released last year to rave reviews. A frank, confessional album, it literally documents the breakdown of her marriage and subsequent heartbreak, annotating the album booklet to the month of the marriage breakdown each song corresponds to. The exhibition turns the songs into fully-realised 360 degree panoramic worlds using the power of virtual reality. “Mouth Mantra”, for example, positions the camera inside of Björk's mouth, giving the viewer a tour of her throat that veers several times on being more than a bit gross. “Notget” stars Björk as an embroidered mask, gradually growing into a huge colourful warrior, and “Stonemilker” sets you on an Icelandic beach where several Björks clad in lime green gently serenade you.



