They both stripped down to their smalls and were the epitome of body confidence in Girls. Now, Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke are the new faces of a body positive lingerie brand.In a photoshoot for New Zealand-based company Lonely , which never uses Photoshop in its campaigns, the writer and actress appears alongside her co-star in her underwear.The photos are part of the company's Lonely Girls Project , a series of "candid portraits of inspiring women in their own spaces wearing Lonely, their way". The brand says it caters to "women who wear lingerie as a love letter to themselves".In one of the photos, Lena casually reclines on the edge of a bath in an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, wearing seafoam green lingerie. Kirke sits beside her on a chair with her head on her hands, with her enviable IDGAF attitude, in a light blue lingerie set.In another image, the pair wear black lingerie while Kirke puts red lipstick on Dunham.The two women have long practiced what their preach when it comes to being comfortable in their own skin.Dunham is reportedly a fan of the body positive brand and has worn its lingerie on Instagram in the past, the Daily Mail reported