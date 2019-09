Using This Instagram Filter Could Mean You're Depressed

What researchers found was that photos that were bluer, darker, and greyer predicted depression. Individuals with depression also had fewer faces per posted photo and were less likely to use filters. Those who did use filters often used Inkwell, the black-and-white filter. This filter most closely corresponds with the researchers' finding about colours.Why did the researchers choose to focus on Instagram for health screening rather than Facebook or Twitter? "Instagram members currently contribute almost 100 million new posts per day, and Instagram’s rate of new users joining has recently outpaced Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and even Facebook," the researchers say in the study Of course, just because someone posts a dark photo doesn't directly imply that they're depressed. The researchers make sure to point out that far more analysis is needed. Some photos just look better in black and white and getting the Inkwell treatment can highlight certain aspects of an image.But since so much of our lives do take place online, it's important not to discount the findings. Further research into how and why we post what we do can provide important mental health indicators and hopefully, help someone seek treatment if they need it.