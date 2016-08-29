Update: The AP is reporting the Italian quake's death toll at 290, with Romania Foreign Ministry reporting 10 citizens dead and an additional 16 unaccounted for. The updated total was released on Saturday morning by the Civil Protection agency.
Update 8pm on the 26th of August: The death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit Italy on Wednesday rose to at least 268 people. A state of emergency was declared as the possibility of finding more survivors continues to diminish, the BBC reported.
The earthquake also left more than 400 injured, and forced over 2,000 to take refuge in makeshift camps, CNN reported.
It's unclear how many people may still be trapped under the debris. As the rescue mission enters its third day, the crucial 72-hour window to find more survivors is quickly closing.
The areas affected by the earthquake have suffered various aftershocks, with the latest being a 4.7 quake that was felt on Friday.
Update 10:00 a.m. on the 25th of August: The death toll has risen to 247 overnight, reported the BBC. Dozens more people are thought to be trapped beneath ruins in Amatrice, Accumoli and Pescara del Tronto and the rescue mission is ongoing.
Update 10:00 a.m. on the 25th of August: The death toll has risen to 247 overnight, reported the BBC. Dozens more people are thought to be trapped beneath ruins in Amatrice, Accumoli and Pescara del Tronto and the rescue mission is ongoing.
Update, 3:20 p.m.: It is now thought that at least 73 people died, the BBC reports.
Update, 11:50 a.m.: Italian premier Matteo Renzi thanked rescuers on the scene and added that he would visit the affected areas later this afternoon, ABC News reports.
Update, 11:10 a.m.: The death toll now stands at 37 and 150 people are also reported missing, according to the BBC.
Update, 10:30 a.m.: The BBC reports that at least 21 people have died in the earthquake, with many more trapped under rubble. The village of Pescara del Tronto is said to have suffered the most casualties.
An earthquake hit central Italy at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday morning local time, Reuters reports.
The epicentre is located close to the town of Norcia. Rome was also affected.
The U.S. Geological Survey has issued a red alert, which indicates a high level of damage, according to The Telegraph.
"It was the worst (quake) of my life," Matteo Berlenga, a resident of Umbria, told Reuters. A fire department representative told the news service that several buildings were damaged.
The mayor of Amatrice said "half of the town is gone," The Telegraph reported.
The only confirmed casualties so far are an older couple who died in their house.
Arquata del Tronto. Adesso. #terremoto pic.twitter.com/KvGUDiWQqU— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2016
#Norcia #terremoto @mante pic.twitter.com/8y3UEY8KQq— elisabetta favale (@elisabettafaval) August 24, 2016
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
