Frank Ocean Finally Dropped His Album, Here's Where To Hear It

This is not a drill! The Frank Ocean album we've been waiting for, formerly known as Boys Don't Cry, is here! The album, now titled Blonde, popped up on Apple Music and in his Frank Ocean pop-up shops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London today, Rolling Stone reports. This follows the release of a video for the album's first single earlier today, "Nikes."
It seems the singer was giving out copies of Blonde buried inside his 360-page glossy magazine titled Boys Don't Cry. Wondering what else was in that glossy? Reportedly photos shot by Ocean, an interview with his mum and Lil B, a screenplay written by Ocean, a poem about McDonald's penned by Kanye West, and horoscopes.
Get the album right now on Apple Music. Blonde will be a two-week exclusive to the streaming service.
