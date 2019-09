"I am not an investigative journalist. I don't really do political commentary and there are other places on the internet you can go to find those kinds of things," Cole added.He said he went on "an organised tour" as a tourist, before adding: "As much as we can be sceptical about how much was real and how much was staged, that is what I experienced and I can only share with you guys what I experienced."He said he wanted to "reassure" viewers that "I do know what's going on out there. I'm not being naive to it all".In 2014, the United Nations said the country's human rights violations do "not have any parallel in the contemporary world". The report said: “These crimes against humanity entail extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence… the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of knowingly causing prolonged starvation.”