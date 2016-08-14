Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish's Wedding Instagram Takes The Cake

Kevin Hart got married to Eniko Parrish over the weekend in Santa Barbara, CA, and it was picture-perfect.
The couple, who have been together for over seven years, showed off their wedding-day looks — he wore Davidson Petit-Frére, she wore Vera Wang — in a chic Instagram photo Parrish posted.
Is it just us, or does this photo look like it's straight out of a spread from Vogue?
In another photo posted by Hart, he and his new bride share the spotlight with his two kids, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, who was also his dad's best man.
"What's understood doesn't need to be said!!!!" the Central Intelligence star wrote as the caption.
But we're going to just say it: This bride and groom look like they should be on top of a wedding cake — they look that good.
According to Us Weekly, Hart and Parrish first met in 2009 and got engaged in 2014 on Parrish's 30th birthday. Hart was previously married to Atlanta Exes star Torrei Hart. The two split in February 2010 after seven years of marriage.
