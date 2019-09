A French court overturned the ban on burkinis in public beaches introduced earlier this summer, the AP reports. The decision comes after a series of images of women dressed modestly being approached by armed policemen on the French Riviera have gone viral. Per the ban, a burkini-clad woman would need to remove the covered-up swimsuit to avoid being fined €38 (£33).This ruling specifically concerns Villeneuve-Loubet, a town in southeastern France. But the court's decision is expected to reach 30 other coastal towns in the French Riviera that have adopted similar bans on the modest garment, per the AP. (The ban in Cannes, which was put in place at the end of July, is set to lift on August 31, CNN reported.) Women who have been ticketed for wearing burkinis on the beach will be able to contest the charges, according to one of the human rights lawyers that argued against the widely criticised decree.France's decision to police the clothing women can wear on the beach has sparked a worldwide conversation about the ethics — and the legality — of such restrictions. Aheda Zanetti, the Australian designer credited as the burkini's inventor, argued that the government's reasoning behind the ban completely missed the point of the garment, in a column for The Guardian . "It's just a garment to suit a modest person, or someone who has skin cancer, or a new mother who doesn't want to wear a bikini, it's not symbolising Islam," Zanetti wrote. "This has given women freedom, and they want to take that freedom away? So who is better, the Taliban or French politicians? They are as bad as each other."Despite the restrictions in France, burkini sales have reportedly gone up since the ban was put in place, according to Zanetti.