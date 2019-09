In case you need another reminder of the resilience and bravery of many of the Olympians at the 2016 Games, take a minute to read about Yusra Mardini.Mardini is an 18-year-old Syrian refugee and swimmer, who made it to the Rio Olympics as part of the refugee team. If that achievement at such a young age wasn't inspirational enough, she has also saved lives with her talent.Rio isn't the first time she's represented her country – she competed for Syria at the FINA World Swimming Championships in 2012. But the violent ongoing civil war meant she was forced to flee her home in war-torn Damascus.In a bid to escape, Mardini and her sister boarded a dinghy, built for six people but carrying 20, to make the treacherous journey from Turkey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, The Independent reported The boat's motor failed 30 minutes into the journey and, as one of just four people on the boat who could swim, Mardini, her sister and two others jumped into the water.Risking their own lives, the group swam for three hours and helped to push and pull the boat to shore – saving the lives of all 16 on board. Mardini eventually found sanctuary in Berlin.Her story has captivated people around the world and Mardini said she has been "overwhelmed" by the support and media attention she's received.

In a Facebook post , Mardini said she and her team will not be deciding on film, book and documentary offers until September. "I ask for your understanding that I want to be focussed for the competition, now," she wrote.