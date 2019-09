"We all want to see something we desire to be," he told Rolling Stone. "But I didn't have that model to look at and say, 'That's me. I could be like that someday.' So I either had to give up on knowing that someone like me could be competing at a high level or I had to do it myself. That's what really drives me – being the athlete that young trans athletes can look at and see themselves in."Beyond beating his own personal bests, records and times, Mosier constantly faces new challenges. Coming up against America's bathroom bill that meant he couldn't use men's locker rooms or bathrooms , and against adapted rules for trans competitors, Mosier has never relented. Due to the stalled procession of regulatory amendments from the International Olympic Commission (IOC) from June 2015 until January 2016, trans-athletes could not compete nationally or internationally.To honour Mosier's dedication to world-class sport and equal rights, Nike have made Mosier the star of their latest video campaign, 'Unlimited Courage.' The trailer actually aired for the first time during NBC's Olympic coverage last Monday night, and features Mosier talking directly to camera as he competes in each leg of his event.