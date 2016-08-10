When you're missing an item of clothing, there's often very little hope of getting it back. But if you've got 1.8 million Instagram followers, you stand a better chance than most of us. So, Kesha's banking on her huge fan base to help her recover this jacket that's gone missing from her dressing room.
This is not just your everyday accessory, it seems. The jacket is obviously near and dear to her heart, and she needs it for her show, she says in a video.
"Last night, my suit jacket was stolen from my dressing room," she announces. "If you can get me my fucking suit, I don't know what I'll do. I'll kiss you on the fucking mouth. But I need it for my show tomorrow."
She promises a reward: "If someone finds it — if someone can give it — I'll do something great for you." That's a pretty vague incentive, but for the chance to have Kesha do anything great for us, we'll definitely be keeping our eyes open.
