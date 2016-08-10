

This is not just your everyday accessory, it seems. The jacket is obviously near and dear to her heart, and she needs it for her show, she says in a video.



"Last night, my suit jacket was stolen from my dressing room," she announces. "If you can get me my fucking suit, I don't know what I'll do. I'll kiss you on the fucking mouth. But I need it for my show tomorrow."



She promises a reward: "If someone finds it — if someone can give it — I'll do something great for you." That's a pretty vague incentive, but for the chance to have Kesha do anything great for us, we'll definitely be keeping our eyes open.



